True honour to work with Harichandan: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when several States were embroiled in confrontation with the institution of Governor, outgoing Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa bhusan Harichandan had a smooth tenure of more than three-and-half years in the State. Harichandan maintained cordial relations with the State government as well as with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

With the appointment of Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer as the new Governor, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was a true honour working with Biswabhusan Harichandan and thanked the outgoing services rendered by the latter to Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished Harichandan in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. He was the second Governor of Andhra Pradesh and assumed office on July 24, 2019. The five-time MLA from Odisha, who is also an author of several books had to confine himself to Raj Bhavan for most part of his tenure due to the Covid pandemic.

The AP branch of Indian Red Cross Society with the Governor as the President of its head at the State level did a commendable work in organising blood donation camps, plantation drives and others during the Covid pandemic.He was honoured with Kalinga Ratna award during 600th birth anniversary celebrations of Adikabi Sarala Das and 40th annual celebrations of Sarala Sahithay Sandad in Cuttack in April 2021, during his tenure.

