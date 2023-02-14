1.25 lakh additional agriculture power connections to be issued to Andhra farmers by March 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 1.25 lakh agriculture power connections will be issued to the farmers in Andhra Pradesh by March this year, energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy announced on Monday.

Reviewing the situation in the State with officials of the energy department and power distribution companies (discoms) at the secretariat on Monday, the minister stressed that every effort should be made to provide quality electricity in farms for nine hours during the day time, as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Every eligible applicant should be provided with free power connection for agriculture purposes,” he asserted and added that all the 100 new sub-stations under construction in the State should be completed by March-end.

Officials were directed to prepare a contingency plan ahead of the summer season to ensure power supply as per demand. At present, energy demand in the State is 210 million units per day on an average. It is being estimated that the demand will increase to 240 million units per day. “Keeping the demand in view, prepare plans to ensure electricity supply without any power cuts. Take up power procurement accordingly. Coal reserves in all thermal power stations have to be increased to keep up with the demand for more power. If necessary, purchase power from outside,” he directed the officials.

Stating that power dues of industrial units and commercial establishments have reached a staggering `349 crore, Pedireddy instructed discoms to formulate a plan to recover the dues in next two months. “Issue demand notice along with regular power bills,” he told them.

Taking stock of electricity supply to Jagananna Housing Colonies, the minister pointed out that 2,617 of the total 9,979 layouts have been provided with power connections. Out of the sanctioned `1,850 crore for electrification of Jagananna Housing Colonies, `257.41 crore has been spent so far. “Power connections have been provided to 1.65 lakh Jagananna Houses. The CM is making all efforts to strengthen the energy department” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Another 1.25 lakh agriculture power connections will be issued to the farmers in Andhra Pradesh by March this year, energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy announced on Monday. Reviewing the situation in the State with officials of the energy department and power distribution companies (discoms) at the secretariat on Monday, the minister stressed that every effort should be made to provide quality electricity in farms for nine hours during the day time, as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Every eligible applicant should be provided with free power connection for agriculture purposes,” he asserted and added that all the 100 new sub-stations under construction in the State should be completed by March-end. Officials were directed to prepare a contingency plan ahead of the summer season to ensure power supply as per demand. At present, energy demand in the State is 210 million units per day on an average. It is being estimated that the demand will increase to 240 million units per day. “Keeping the demand in view, prepare plans to ensure electricity supply without any power cuts. Take up power procurement accordingly. Coal reserves in all thermal power stations have to be increased to keep up with the demand for more power. If necessary, purchase power from outside,” he directed the officials. Stating that power dues of industrial units and commercial establishments have reached a staggering `349 crore, Pedireddy instructed discoms to formulate a plan to recover the dues in next two months. “Issue demand notice along with regular power bills,” he told them. Taking stock of electricity supply to Jagananna Housing Colonies, the minister pointed out that 2,617 of the total 9,979 layouts have been provided with power connections. Out of the sanctioned `1,850 crore for electrification of Jagananna Housing Colonies, `257.41 crore has been spent so far. “Power connections have been provided to 1.65 lakh Jagananna Houses. The CM is making all efforts to strengthen the energy department” he said.