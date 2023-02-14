17-year-old visually impaired girl in Andhra harassed, hacked to death by goon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old visually impaired girl was brutally hacked to death allegedly by her neighbour for rejecting his love proposal in Tadepalli of Guntur district. The accused was taken into custody on Monday.

The incident was reported close to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office. The murder that took place on Sunday at around 11 pm came to light on Monday morning when the family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police. According to Mangalagiri DSP Rambabu, the 28-year-old accused Nagapogu Dayananda Raju, a neighbour of the victim, barged into her house and attacked her indiscriminately with an axe for reportedly complaining about his misbehaviour to her aunt’s family members.

Raju had been allegedly harassing the girl. On Sunday afternoon, Raju had allegedly touched the victim inappropriately while her parents left for work.

Tadepalli police arrest accused goon, victim girl’s family demands justice

When they returned home around 6 pm, the minor girl narrated her ordeal. Incensed over Raju’s behaviour, the victim’s parents went to Raju’s house and demanded an explanation for his behaviour against the visually impaired girl.

However, Raju denied the allegations against him. In a matter of five minutes, he allegedly hacked the girl to death with an axe, reportedly under the influence of ganja. “Raju felt insulted after the victim’s family reprimanded him in front of his family members. He developed a grudge against her and attacked her with an axe on her head indiscriminately. Hearing the victim’s cry for help, neighbours rushed to her house. The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to the Vijayawada government hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way,” said Rambabu.

After the incident, Raju escaped from the spot and reportedly surrendered before Tadepalli police on Monday afternoon. “The accused has a criminal record in the past and was suspected to be high on ganja at the time of attack. His wife left him after she was unable to bear his torment. His father had filed complaints against him as well,’’ police said. “A case of attempt to murder was also registered earlier against Raju for attacking a police officer when he was called for an inquiry pertaining to a case,” he added.

Police further said that the girl’s family had come to NTR Karakatta in Tadepalli four years ago and both her parents are working as domestic help and security guard in the nearby apartments. The deceased was survived by an elder brother, who is pursuing degree in a private college in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, the distraught family members demanded police to act tough against the culprit. “The accused is known for his mischievous and aggressive behaviour. He has to be punished severely,” demanded the girl’s aunt. Locals alleged that Raju has been resorting to atrocities for sometime but the police did not take strict action.

Tadepalli police seized the weapon from the scene of the incident and are investigating the case. “A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC. Probe is underway,” the cops said.

Andhra Pradesh State Mahila commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited Vijayawada GGH and consoled the family members of the deceased minor girl. She further assured justice to the family members. “Such horrifying incidents will be treated severely and strict action will be initiated,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Tadepalli police allegedly restricted the family members from bringing the girl’s body to her house at Tadepalli citing law and order issues as the house was very close to CM’s camp office. Special police forces were deployed on Karakatta road to prevent the family members bringing the body to their residence and also to avoid untoward incidents.

The incident took a political turn with various leaders criticising the government for failure to maintain law and order. “The murder of a visually-impaired girl, which took place near the CM’s camp office, had left me shocked. History sheeters, ganja addicts and Blade Batch members are having a field day near the CM’s residence, which is an example of the worsening law and order situation in the State,’’ Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted. JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan alleged that the brutal incident took place near the CM’s residence despite of police bandobust and vigil.

