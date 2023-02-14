Andhra Pradesh tops in attracting investments: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh performed well in the nation in terms of attracting investments, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Monday, said the State stood top by bagging Rs 40,361 crore investments out of the total Rs 1,71,285 crore across India.

Asserting that AP has been witnessing financial progress under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the minister told reporters at the Secretariat about the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the past three-and-half-years.

Further, he said the State has been recognised as the fastest growing economy with 11.43% Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in financial year 2021-22, while India grew at 8.7% in the same fiscal. In fact, the GSDP during the previous TDP regime in 2018-19 was only 5.36%, he noted.

“Similarly, while the country recorded negative growth of 6.60% during the pandemic, AP registered 0.08% growth. The State stood sixth with 38.5% per capita income more than the national average,” the minister said.

The minister maintained that the government’s new industrial policy of single window system for giving approvals to industries, incentives for MSMEs has resulted in AP standing top in the Ease of Doing Business index for the past four years.

In comparison to other States, AP ranked fifth in attracting investments and third place in establishing industries, he pointed out and said Andhra is the only State provide marketing facilities to MSMEs.

He further said the government is focusing on getting investments in various sectors during the Global Investors’ Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

As per a report by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), AP secured investments to the tune of Rs 40,361 crore out of the total Rs 1,71,285 crore investments across the nation by July 2022.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh performed well in the nation in terms of attracting investments, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Monday, said the State stood top by bagging Rs 40,361 crore investments out of the total Rs 1,71,285 crore across India. Asserting that AP has been witnessing financial progress under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the minister told reporters at the Secretariat about the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the past three-and-half-years. Further, he said the State has been recognised as the fastest growing economy with 11.43% Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in financial year 2021-22, while India grew at 8.7% in the same fiscal. In fact, the GSDP during the previous TDP regime in 2018-19 was only 5.36%, he noted. “Similarly, while the country recorded negative growth of 6.60% during the pandemic, AP registered 0.08% growth. The State stood sixth with 38.5% per capita income more than the national average,” the minister said. The minister maintained that the government’s new industrial policy of single window system for giving approvals to industries, incentives for MSMEs has resulted in AP standing top in the Ease of Doing Business index for the past four years. In comparison to other States, AP ranked fifth in attracting investments and third place in establishing industries, he pointed out and said Andhra is the only State provide marketing facilities to MSMEs. He further said the government is focusing on getting investments in various sectors during the Global Investors’ Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. As per a report by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), AP secured investments to the tune of Rs 40,361 crore out of the total Rs 1,71,285 crore investments across the nation by July 2022.