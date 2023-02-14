Andhra's strengths on display for summit

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government will showcase its strengths to attract investors from India and abroad through a series of roadshows across metro cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, during the two-day Global Investors’ Summit-2023 scheduled to be held inVisakhapatnam, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said on Monday.

Chairing the third working committee meeting of the summit at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary took stock of the ongoing preparations. He emphasised that elaborate arrangements should be made to make the conference successful.

He directed officials to extend invitations to Ministers from Union and State governments, representatives of national and international companies and other delegates and to ensure transport, accommodation and other arrangements for them are made as per protocol.

Jawahar Reddy also explained that elaborate discussions on various sectors like aerospace and defence, aeronautical and electric vehicles, agriculture and food processing, healthcare and medical equipment, industrial and logistics infrastructure, petrochemicals, renewable energy, life sciences, textiles, tourism, skill development, education, electronics, start-ups and innovation would be conducted during the summit.
The Chief Secretary advised the officials to ensure that at least two international representatives, along with other representatives, of the sectors concerned participate during the discussions.

Jawahar Reddy further pointed out  that domestic roadshows will be organised on March 14, 17, 20 and 24 in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, respectively.

Special Chief Secretaries R Karikal Valaven (Industries), Rajat Bharagava (Revenue), K Vijayanand (Energy) Y Srilakshmi (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and SS Rawat (Finance) and other officials were present.

