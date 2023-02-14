Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh accuses CM Jagan of obstructing his yatra

Responding to the CPI leader’s request, Lokesh said he will try to put an end to the sand and gravel mafia, once the TDP comes to power.

Published: 14th February 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of deploying thousands of police personnel to create obstacles to his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the government can only snatch away the microphone from him, not his voice.

Addressing a public meeting at Chinna Rajakuppam in Nagari constituency on Monday, Lokesh said besides deploying 1,000 police personnel, Jagan has appointed 20 SIs, 10 CIs and six DSP to stop his padayatra.

Stating that the government filed 20 police cases against him for raising voice on people’s issues, the TDP leader asserted that he will not be discouraged and will continue to take up his fight, even if the Chief Minister files 400 cases against him.

Earlier, Communist Party of India (CPI) Nagari Assembly segment in-charge Kodandaiah met Lokesh at Chinna Rajakuppam and elaborated on the issues the locals were facing due to sand and gravel mafia. Also, the lands of the SCs and STs were being forcibly acquired by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in the name of development, the CPI leader told Lokesh.

Responding to the CPI leader’s request, Lokesh said he will try to put an end to the sand and gravel mafia, once the TDP comes to power. “Except chasing the industries out of the State, the Chief Minister does not have even basic knowledge about industrialisation,” the TDP leader claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Nara Lokesh
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp