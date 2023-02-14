Lokesh accuses CM Jagan of obstructing his yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of deploying thousands of police personnel to create obstacles to his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the government can only snatch away the microphone from him, not his voice.

Addressing a public meeting at Chinna Rajakuppam in Nagari constituency on Monday, Lokesh said besides deploying 1,000 police personnel, Jagan has appointed 20 SIs, 10 CIs and six DSP to stop his padayatra.

Stating that the government filed 20 police cases against him for raising voice on people’s issues, the TDP leader asserted that he will not be discouraged and will continue to take up his fight, even if the Chief Minister files 400 cases against him.

Earlier, Communist Party of India (CPI) Nagari Assembly segment in-charge Kodandaiah met Lokesh at Chinna Rajakuppam and elaborated on the issues the locals were facing due to sand and gravel mafia. Also, the lands of the SCs and STs were being forcibly acquired by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in the name of development, the CPI leader told Lokesh.

Responding to the CPI leader’s request, Lokesh said he will try to put an end to the sand and gravel mafia, once the TDP comes to power. “Except chasing the industries out of the State, the Chief Minister does not have even basic knowledge about industrialisation,” the TDP leader claimed.

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of deploying thousands of police personnel to create obstacles to his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the government can only snatch away the microphone from him, not his voice. Addressing a public meeting at Chinna Rajakuppam in Nagari constituency on Monday, Lokesh said besides deploying 1,000 police personnel, Jagan has appointed 20 SIs, 10 CIs and six DSP to stop his padayatra. Stating that the government filed 20 police cases against him for raising voice on people’s issues, the TDP leader asserted that he will not be discouraged and will continue to take up his fight, even if the Chief Minister files 400 cases against him. Earlier, Communist Party of India (CPI) Nagari Assembly segment in-charge Kodandaiah met Lokesh at Chinna Rajakuppam and elaborated on the issues the locals were facing due to sand and gravel mafia. Also, the lands of the SCs and STs were being forcibly acquired by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in the name of development, the CPI leader told Lokesh. Responding to the CPI leader’s request, Lokesh said he will try to put an end to the sand and gravel mafia, once the TDP comes to power. “Except chasing the industries out of the State, the Chief Minister does not have even basic knowledge about industrialisation,” the TDP leader claimed.