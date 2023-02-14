Man in ASR dist spikes toddy with spurious powder, arrested

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitarama Raju district unravelled the mystery behind the death of a tribal and three others who fell sick after consuming adulterated toddy at Akukuru in Galikonda panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal in the district.

The police arrested one person Matham Trinadh who reportedly mixed powder of spurious seeds in the ‘jeelugu kallu’ which Pangi Ramdasu purchased from Matham Sahadev to serve it to his relatives, who had come to his house on February 6.

Police said after Pangi Ramadasu, his son Lova Raju and relatives Korra Dalima and Korra Bondu consumed toddy in their house, they complained of nausea and were shifted to Chintapalle hospital. Lova Raju died while undergoing treatment on February 7.

It is learnt that Trinadh had a dispute with Matham Sahadev over distribution of palm trees in the village, through which they share their earnings by tapping toddy.

After Trindh got addicted to vices, he never used to work properly and used to quarrel with Sahadev often. Later, he hatched a plan to eliminate Sahadev and ahead of village deity festival and so he mixed spurious seeds in the toddy tapping pot on the tree. Unaware of the spurious content, Sahadev sold it to Ramadasu who later consumed it along with his relatives and son. Learning about the death of Lova Raju, Trinadh Rao tried to flee and got caught by the police.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitarama Raju district unravelled the mystery behind the death of a tribal and three others who fell sick after consuming adulterated toddy at Akukuru in Galikonda panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal in the district. The police arrested one person Matham Trinadh who reportedly mixed powder of spurious seeds in the ‘jeelugu kallu’ which Pangi Ramdasu purchased from Matham Sahadev to serve it to his relatives, who had come to his house on February 6. Police said after Pangi Ramadasu, his son Lova Raju and relatives Korra Dalima and Korra Bondu consumed toddy in their house, they complained of nausea and were shifted to Chintapalle hospital. Lova Raju died while undergoing treatment on February 7. It is learnt that Trinadh had a dispute with Matham Sahadev over distribution of palm trees in the village, through which they share their earnings by tapping toddy. After Trindh got addicted to vices, he never used to work properly and used to quarrel with Sahadev often. Later, he hatched a plan to eliminate Sahadev and ahead of village deity festival and so he mixed spurious seeds in the toddy tapping pot on the tree. Unaware of the spurious content, Sahadev sold it to Ramadasu who later consumed it along with his relatives and son. Learning about the death of Lova Raju, Trinadh Rao tried to flee and got caught by the police.