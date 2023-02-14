Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man in ASR dist spikes toddy with spurious powder, arrested

It is learnt that Trinadh had a dispute with Matham Sahadev over distribution of palm trees in the village, through which they share their earnings by tapping toddy.

Published: 14th February 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitarama Raju district unravelled the mystery behind the death of a tribal and three others who fell sick after consuming adulterated toddy at Akukuru in Galikonda panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal in the district.

The police arrested one person Matham Trinadh who reportedly mixed powder of spurious seeds in the ‘jeelugu kallu’ which Pangi Ramdasu purchased from Matham Sahadev to serve it to his relatives, who had come to his house on February 6.

Police said after Pangi Ramadasu, his son Lova Raju and relatives Korra Dalima and Korra Bondu consumed toddy in their house, they complained of nausea and were shifted to Chintapalle hospital. Lova Raju died while undergoing treatment on February 7.

It is learnt that Trinadh had a dispute with Matham Sahadev over distribution of palm trees in the village, through which they share their earnings by tapping toddy.

After Trindh got addicted to vices, he never used to work properly and used to quarrel with Sahadev often. Later, he hatched a plan to eliminate Sahadev and ahead of village deity festival and so he mixed spurious seeds in the toddy tapping pot on the tree. Unaware of the spurious content, Sahadev sold it to Ramadasu who later consumed it along with his relatives and son. Learning about the death of Lova Raju, Trinadh Rao tried to flee and got caught by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alluri Sitarama Raju
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp