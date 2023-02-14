Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole Municipal Corporation to focus on house, water tax dues collection

The revenue department of civic body has collected around `32 cr as tax dues so far

Published: 14th February 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

tap water water tap drinkinh water

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation(OMC) authorities are exercising on 100% collection of house tax and water tax in its jurisdiction for the present 2022-23 financial year by March 31. According to the official information, there are around 1.20 lakh tax assessments in and around the OMC limits with a demand of total of Rs 54.8 cr tax. In this, nearly Rs 49.2 cr amounts to house tax demand and Rs 5.60 cr water tax demand of the OMC.

To date, the OMC revenue department team collected around Rs 32 cr as tax dues from various assesses.
Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, during his visit to Ramnagar ward secretariat on Monday, conducted a review with the secretariat staff and municipal revenue wing officials. In this regard, the Commissioner inquired about the collection of long pending tax dues in the ward secretariat limits and directed the staff to issue ‘Red Notices’ to the house owners who have long pending tax dues in big amounts.

He called upon the owners of Sri Venkateswara Nursing College and rice millers association buildings and asked them to pay their long pending municipal tax due amounts within a week time and they agreed for it.
He ordered the municipal revenue wing officials to display the names of big tax defaulters in all ward secretariat notice boards.

“I will personally monitor the tax collection process and will also inspect the ward secretariats daily and inquire about the tax collection particulars of the concerned areas. Emphasis will be laid on the tax dues of various government offices in and around Ongole city which is piled up to Rs 2.32 cr.”

“We have a tax due demand of around Rs 54 cr towards house tax and water supply tax. To date, we have collected around Rs 32 cr and are working hard to get 100% tax collection by the financial year ending (March 31st.) We have fixed a target of 50% tax collection of the remaining dues in February month and the remaining 50% tax dues by the March ending. We request all the Ongole citizens to cooperate with us.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp