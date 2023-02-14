Ongole Municipal Corporation to focus on house, water tax dues collection

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation(OMC) authorities are exercising on 100% collection of house tax and water tax in its jurisdiction for the present 2022-23 financial year by March 31. According to the official information, there are around 1.20 lakh tax assessments in and around the OMC limits with a demand of total of Rs 54.8 cr tax. In this, nearly Rs 49.2 cr amounts to house tax demand and Rs 5.60 cr water tax demand of the OMC.

To date, the OMC revenue department team collected around Rs 32 cr as tax dues from various assesses.

Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, during his visit to Ramnagar ward secretariat on Monday, conducted a review with the secretariat staff and municipal revenue wing officials. In this regard, the Commissioner inquired about the collection of long pending tax dues in the ward secretariat limits and directed the staff to issue ‘Red Notices’ to the house owners who have long pending tax dues in big amounts.

He called upon the owners of Sri Venkateswara Nursing College and rice millers association buildings and asked them to pay their long pending municipal tax due amounts within a week time and they agreed for it.

He ordered the municipal revenue wing officials to display the names of big tax defaulters in all ward secretariat notice boards.

“I will personally monitor the tax collection process and will also inspect the ward secretariats daily and inquire about the tax collection particulars of the concerned areas. Emphasis will be laid on the tax dues of various government offices in and around Ongole city which is piled up to Rs 2.32 cr.”

“We have a tax due demand of around Rs 54 cr towards house tax and water supply tax. To date, we have collected around Rs 32 cr and are working hard to get 100% tax collection by the financial year ending (March 31st.) We have fixed a target of 50% tax collection of the remaining dues in February month and the remaining 50% tax dues by the March ending. We request all the Ongole citizens to cooperate with us.”

