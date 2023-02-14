TDP netas booked for attacking woman, kin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Vijayawada, Vaddadi Ramana and his brother Vaddadi Naresh, landed in soup for allegedly attacking a woman and her family members on Sunday. The Kothapet police registered a case of attempt to murder among other charges against the duo.

According to Kothapet Circle Inspector A Subramanyam, the main accused Naresh had been allegedly harassing the woman (name withheld) to accept his sexual advances and misbehaving with her in public. Unable to bear his torment, the woman spoke to her family members, who complained about Naresh’s behaviour to his brother Vaddadi Ramana.

“Ramana warned Naresh for his behaviour and asked him not to trouble others. Feeling insulted, Naresh along with six others attacked the family next day and injured them severely. Based on a complaint, a case was registered. Later, the accused was produced in the court,” said Subramanyam.

On learning about the incident, State Mahila commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma met the victim of sexual harassment and her family members and assured them justice on Monday.

