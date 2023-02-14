Youth misbehaves with visually impaired teenager, murders her near Andhra CM's camp office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old visually impaired girl was brutally hacked to death by her neighbour at Tadepalli in the Guntur district.

The murder was reported close to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's camp office.

On Sunday afternoon, Nagapogu Dayananda Raju, 28, misbehaved with the girl after her parents-- a domestic help and a security guard-- left for work.

When her parents returned home around 6 pm, the minor girl informed her parents that Raju misbehaved with her. Following this, her parents confronted Raju and questioned him over his behaviour towards their daughter. Shortly after, an infuriated Raju attacked the girl indiscriminately with an axe. Neighbours rushed hearing the victim's cry for help and tried to take her to Vijayawada government hospital. She however succumbed on the way.

Meanwhile, Raju fled the spot and later surrendered before the Tadepalli police on Monday afternoon.

“Raju has a criminal record and was suspected to be high on ganja at the time of the attack. His wife had abandoned him. His father had lodged complaints against him as well,’’ police said.

“A case of attempt to murder was also registered earlier against Raju for attacking a police officer when he was called for an inquiry pertaining to a case,” police sources added.

Rubbing salt into the wound, the police allegedly restricted the family members from bringing the body to her house at Tadepalli citing "law and order" issues as the house was very close to CM’s camp office. Special police forces were deployed on Karakatta road to prevent the family members from bringing the body to their residence and also to avoid untoward incidents.

The government meanwhile came under fire from opposition parties over law and order failure.

