YSRCP to hold door-to-door campaign from March 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC would embark on a vigorous campaign, ‘Jaganannane Maa Bavisyathu’ (Jagananna is our future), with as many as 5.6 lakh secretariat convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhalu’ of the party from March 18-26 across the State. The campaign would focus on taking the YSRC government schemes to each and every household.

Chief Minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy at a meeting attended by MLAs, ministers, coordinators, regional coordinators and district unit presidents on Monday asked the cadre to visit the 1.65 crore households during the campaign. “They should explain to the people that how the government has been providing a transparent administration and taking the State forward with development compared to the TDP rule,” the CM briefed during the review meeting.

Take YSRC govt schemes to every household in State, says CM

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party secretariat convenors should coordinate with the 5 lakh ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ who already have been appointed. “The remaining would be appointed by Feb 16,” he said, adding that training has been completed for the first batch of party convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ in 387 mandals, while the training for the second batch would be held from Feb 14 to 19.

He asked the MLAs to participate in the training camps and motivate the party convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ and take up party programmes at the field level once the training was completed.

While reviewing the Gadapa Gadapaku, mass contact programme, he stressed that it was very important and party leaders should complete it in the stipulated time while meeting people & explaining them about the welfare and development programmes being implemented by the State government.

“The party cadre should go ahead with the programme explaining to the people about the false propaganda of the pro-TDP media, which is trying to hoodwink the people and denigrate the image of the government,” the CM explained.

The CM was informed that the MLAs so far completed Gadapa Gadapaku programme in about 7447 secretariats and were visiting six secretariats in a month on an average. At least 20 MLAs, who lagged behind in taking up the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabuthvam’ campaign, were asked to pull up their socks during the meeting. The CM asked the district party presidents, MLAs and constituency observers to work in unison and bring victory to the party candidates in the forthcoming MLC elections.

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC would embark on a vigorous campaign, ‘Jaganannane Maa Bavisyathu’ (Jagananna is our future), with as many as 5.6 lakh secretariat convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhalu’ of the party from March 18-26 across the State. The campaign would focus on taking the YSRC government schemes to each and every household. Chief Minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy at a meeting attended by MLAs, ministers, coordinators, regional coordinators and district unit presidents on Monday asked the cadre to visit the 1.65 crore households during the campaign. “They should explain to the people that how the government has been providing a transparent administration and taking the State forward with development compared to the TDP rule,” the CM briefed during the review meeting. Take YSRC govt schemes to every household in State, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party secretariat convenors should coordinate with the 5 lakh ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ who already have been appointed. “The remaining would be appointed by Feb 16,” he said, adding that training has been completed for the first batch of party convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ in 387 mandals, while the training for the second batch would be held from Feb 14 to 19. He asked the MLAs to participate in the training camps and motivate the party convenors and ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ and take up party programmes at the field level once the training was completed. While reviewing the Gadapa Gadapaku, mass contact programme, he stressed that it was very important and party leaders should complete it in the stipulated time while meeting people & explaining them about the welfare and development programmes being implemented by the State government. “The party cadre should go ahead with the programme explaining to the people about the false propaganda of the pro-TDP media, which is trying to hoodwink the people and denigrate the image of the government,” the CM explained. The CM was informed that the MLAs so far completed Gadapa Gadapaku programme in about 7447 secretariats and were visiting six secretariats in a month on an average. At least 20 MLAs, who lagged behind in taking up the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabuthvam’ campaign, were asked to pull up their socks during the meeting. The CM asked the district party presidents, MLAs and constituency observers to work in unison and bring victory to the party candidates in the forthcoming MLC elections.