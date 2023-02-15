Andhra groom holds blood donation camp at reception

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a unique wedding ceremony, a bridegroom, with 30 others, donated blood by organising blood donation camp during his reception at his home in Nandyal town on Monday. Surya Tej, resident of NGO Colony in Nandyal town, is working at a private limited company as auditor in Bengaluru and is also a social activist.

During his reception, the social activist cum auditor Surya Tej organised a blood donation camp in his wedding function hall.“I donated blood for the 20th time. Everyone in my family is a social service activists and I wanted to do a social cause on my wedding day,” said Surya.

Inspired by Surya’s positivity and social deed, at least 30 people, including male and female relatives and friends also came forward for the cause. “On health front, the team of doctors collected blood from ten members only at the spot and remaining were agreed to donate at the hospital. My wife (bride) also supported me in the cause and was interested in blood donation. This social service will be a sweet memory of our life,” Surya Tej added. Few of his friends also formed a society ‘Friends for Seva’ and pledged to serve the poor and needy.

