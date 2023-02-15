‘Andhra Pradesh most preferred by businessman for investments’

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Published: 15th February 2023 08:47 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the run up to the prestigious Global Investors Summit - 2023 to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, the Andhra Pradesh State government kick-started domestic roadshows from Bangalore. Representatives from the State including ministers and officials highlighted the strengths of Andhra Pradesh to attract investors from India and abroad.Similar domestic roadshows will also be conducted in Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad also.

Saying that Andhra Pradesh is the only state to have three industrial corridors--Visakhapatnam - Chennai, Chennai - Bengaluru and Hyderabad - Bengaluru, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath informed that Visakhapatnam provides opportunities across industries and hosts people from all over India. He asserted that Andhra Pradesh has 26 skilled colleges and the state has established 176 skill hubs to encourage industry-ready candidates.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh takes great pride in consistently being ranked the number one state in the country on ease of doing business (EODB), he said, “With the ranking being based only on a 100% stakeholder survey, we strongly believe that this is truly a strong testimony to our streamlined business processes with paramount importance given to credibility and reliability.”“Our aim is to provide a truly conducive ambience for business to thrive, and move from “ease of doing business” to “lowest cost of doing business,” he said.

Asserting that the AP government invested heavily into the areas of education, healthcare, housing, social welfare etc. to ensure that the targeted growth long-lasting and sustainable, he said the efforts were also recognised by India’s top policy think tank NITI Aayog, which rated the State number 4 in its SDG India Index rankings for 2020- 21 across social, economic, and environmental criteria.

Apart from the 3 national industrial corridors in the state, we have an abundant land bank (48,352 acres) for industrial development. AP has 888 km of national waterway within the state. We intend to develop inland waterways, which will reduce the cost of logistics for moving cargo within and outside the state.
Mentioning about the qauality power and water availability, he said AP is a power surplus state.

In the area of Renewable Energy, the State has 9 GW of renewable power installed capacity. With rich renewable energy hubs, the State carries potential for setting up 38 GW in solar and 44 GW in wind, he said.“The State is in the process of developing an Industrial Water Supply Grid throughout the State with uniformity in pricing. Special emphasis is being given to all the identified nodes of the three Industrial Corridors in the state for developing an Industrial Water Supply Network,” he added.

“Our vision for economic development in the State is centered on balancing growth across regions of the state, promoting risk-free business environment, sustainable industrial development, and enabling large scale job creation,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that AP is the most attractive destination for investments. “We are building an inclusive and empowering ecosystem. The State takes great pride in ensuring a business conducive environment for industries and is home to renowned global organisations providing employment.”

