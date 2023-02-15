Andhra Pradesh's debts Rs 4.42 lakh crore only: Special Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Opposition TDP and its friendly media of misleading the people on the State’s debts, Special Chief Secretary to CM (Finance and Economic Affairs) Duvvuri Krishna has said there is no truth in the allegation that the liabilities of Andhra Pradesh increased to the tune of Rs 9,16,696 crore. The report of the Reserve Bank of India has confirmed that the AP government’s debt is Rs 4,42,442 crore. The Ministry of Finance has also provided a detailed reply to a question raised by a TDP MP in Parliament that the total liabilities of AP stood at Rs 4,42,442 crore, he asserted.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Krishna furnished all the details. The opening balance of the State government liabilities at the time of its formation was Rs 1,13,797 crore as per the RBI report (58% of the outstanding liabilities of the combined State) and the same has increased to Rs 2,71,797.56 crore during the previous TDP regime. The total debt had more than doubled and increased by 238% i.e. the closing debt is 2.38 times more than opening debt.

The debt has not doubled during the past four years of the present government as alleged by the opposition. It has only increased by 62.78%. This means the closing balance of liabilities by the end of four years of the present government is only 1.63 times more than the opening balance at the time of the formation of the present government.

“As alleged by the opposition if the liabilities had doubled during the past four years of the present government, the borrowing during the final year of the present regime i.e. 2023-24 fiscal, should be to the tune of Rs 1,01,150 crore and this is not possible as this translates to nearly 7.5% of the GSDP, when the borrowing limit by the Centre government is only 3.5% of the GSDP. Hence, it is absolutely impossible for the liabilities to double during the term of the YSRC regime,” he explained.

He further said the AP government’s share of fiscal deficit in aggregate of fiscal deficits of all the States during the time of the TDP government (2014-19), was 7.06% and during the first three years of the YSRC regime, it is only 5.76%.

“When we compare the growth in debt of the Centre and the State government during the same periods, it would come to light. During the five year period of the previous TDP government, the Centre’s debt increased at a CAGR of 9.89% and the State government’s debt at a CAGR of 19.02%. During the first four year period of the present government, the Centre’s debt increased at a CAGR of 13.85% and the State debt at a CAGR of 13.55%. This adequately indicates to what extent the opposition is correct in its allegations. Therefore, none of the parameters suggest that the State government’s finances have deteriorated under the present government,” he added.

For the financial year 2019-20, the TDP government continued in April and May and the debt availed during those two months was Rs 7,346.56 crore as per CAG, the same is added to the outstanding balance as of March 31, 2019.

The outstanding bills amounted to Rs 21,673 crore by September 2022. The Finance Minister had also confirmed that on March 31, 2019, the pending bills were to the tune of Rs 40,172 crore. Hence, the outstanding bills almost doubled, what they currently are, when the present government formed, analysed Krishna.

