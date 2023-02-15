Home States Andhra Pradesh

Delegates from Delhi laud Andhra government’s initiatives for school education

The team was impressed with the drumming performance of the students in Penamaluru and yoga in Nidamanuru.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of 60 mentors is touring various parts of Andhra Pradesh under the guidance of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT - Delhi) to evaluate the schemes and situation of the education system in the State.

A group of 28 people from Delhi visited schools in NTR and Krishna districts over the last two days to observe the implementation of various programmes. SCERT-AP Director B Prathap Reddy welcomed the team.

The team examined various schemes and initiatives such as Jagananna Gorumudda, Vidya Kanuka, digital education, Amma Vodi, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, bilingual text books and other initiatives. They also evaluated the co-curricular programmes and talents of students in arts and physical education.

The team was impressed with the drumming performance of the students in Penamaluru and yoga in Nidamanuru. They interacted with SCERT faculty about various teaching methods and explained the programmes being implemented in Delhi.

ASPD Srinivasula Reddy demonstrated the various schemes implemented by the State government.
The delegation, led by Mridula Bhardwaj of SCERT-Delhi, expressed their happiness over the schemes being implemented in the State and said they will submit a report to the authorities on the good practices observed.

TAGS
School education SCERT
