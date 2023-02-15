Expedite construction of statue of Ambedkar, says ministers from Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Group of ministers from Andhra Pradesh inspected the construction work of statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in New Delhi on Tuesday. As the State government has decided to unveil the 125-feet long statue of Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan on his birth anniversary on April 14, the committee of ministers left for the national capital for the second time to monitor the ongoing works of the statue in a studio there.

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said, “CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. Steps are being taken to expedite the work of the statue and the Ambedkar memorial park.”

Apart from the statue works, preparations are in full swing to make the leading road to the statue, boundary wall, internal roads and beautification of the premises of the statue at Swaraj Maidan, he said, adding that the separate parts of the statue have already reached Vijayawada.“The budget of the Ambedkar memorial park is likely to cross the earlier estimated cost of Rs 268 crore,” he added.

VIJAYAWADA: Group of ministers from Andhra Pradesh inspected the construction work of statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in New Delhi on Tuesday. As the State government has decided to unveil the 125-feet long statue of Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan on his birth anniversary on April 14, the committee of ministers left for the national capital for the second time to monitor the ongoing works of the statue in a studio there. Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said, “CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. Steps are being taken to expedite the work of the statue and the Ambedkar memorial park.” Apart from the statue works, preparations are in full swing to make the leading road to the statue, boundary wall, internal roads and beautification of the premises of the statue at Swaraj Maidan, he said, adding that the separate parts of the statue have already reached Vijayawada.“The budget of the Ambedkar memorial park is likely to cross the earlier estimated cost of Rs 268 crore,” he added.