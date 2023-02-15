New police stations will ensure tourists’ safety: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the reforms initiated by the State government have brought a sea change in the public perception of Police Department.Virtually inaugurating tourist police stations at 20 different places across the State on Tuesday, he said the police stations are another step to make police more friendly and at the same time to ensure safety and security of tourists at popular tourist destinations. Special kiosks have been set up at the 20 places and linked them to the nearest police stations.

“Each kiosk will be manned by six police personnel working in two shifts. The team is headed by either a sub-inspector or an assistant sub-inspector. A separate telephone number is displayed at the kiosks as a helpline for those in need. Publicity is being given to the mobile phone numbers and how to contact the tourist police stations through Disha App in emergencies,” he explained.

Elaborating further, he said besides special telephone number, a radio set, a first aid box, a map of the region, emergency telephone numbers, and vehicles will be provided to the tourist police stations. Interacting with the police officials virtually on the occasion, he suggested that the contact phone number of the responsible police officials be prominently displayed at all tourist police stations. He hoped that the enhanced security will help boost the tourist traffic in the State.

Unlike in the previous TDP regime, police services are now available to people through village and ward secretariats and the government has also introduced zero FIR system in police stations where receptionists will talk to the complainants first. The CM said he was heartened by the fact that equal number of men and women police personnel are appointed at the tourist police stations, which will ensure that women tourists in need can approach them without any fear.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the reforms initiated by the State government have brought a sea change in the public perception of Police Department.Virtually inaugurating tourist police stations at 20 different places across the State on Tuesday, he said the police stations are another step to make police more friendly and at the same time to ensure safety and security of tourists at popular tourist destinations. Special kiosks have been set up at the 20 places and linked them to the nearest police stations. “Each kiosk will be manned by six police personnel working in two shifts. The team is headed by either a sub-inspector or an assistant sub-inspector. A separate telephone number is displayed at the kiosks as a helpline for those in need. Publicity is being given to the mobile phone numbers and how to contact the tourist police stations through Disha App in emergencies,” he explained. Elaborating further, he said besides special telephone number, a radio set, a first aid box, a map of the region, emergency telephone numbers, and vehicles will be provided to the tourist police stations. Interacting with the police officials virtually on the occasion, he suggested that the contact phone number of the responsible police officials be prominently displayed at all tourist police stations. He hoped that the enhanced security will help boost the tourist traffic in the State. Unlike in the previous TDP regime, police services are now available to people through village and ward secretariats and the government has also introduced zero FIR system in police stations where receptionists will talk to the complainants first. The CM said he was heartened by the fact that equal number of men and women police personnel are appointed at the tourist police stations, which will ensure that women tourists in need can approach them without any fear.