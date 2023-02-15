Home States Andhra Pradesh

New police stations will ensure tourists’ safety: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Special kiosks have been set up at the 20 places and linked them to the nearest police stations.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan virtually inaugurates tourist police stations on Tuesday | Express

CM Jagan virtually inaugurates tourist police stations on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the reforms initiated by the State government have brought a sea change in the public perception of Police Department.Virtually inaugurating tourist police stations at 20 different places across the State on Tuesday, he said the police stations are another step to make police more friendly and at the same time to ensure safety and security of tourists at popular tourist destinations. Special kiosks have been set up at the 20 places and linked them to the nearest police stations.

“Each kiosk will be manned by six  police personnel working in two shifts. The team is headed by either a sub-inspector or an assistant sub-inspector. A separate telephone number is displayed at the kiosks as a helpline for those in need. Publicity is being given to the mobile phone numbers and how to contact the tourist police stations through Disha App in emergencies,” he explained.

Elaborating further, he said besides special telephone number, a radio set, a first aid box, a map of the region, emergency telephone numbers, and vehicles will be provided to the tourist police stations. Interacting with the police officials virtually on the occasion, he suggested that the contact phone number of the responsible police officials be prominently displayed at all tourist police stations. He hoped that the enhanced security will help boost the  tourist traffic in the State.  

Unlike in the previous TDP regime, police services are now available to people through village and ward secretariats and the government has also introduced zero FIR system in police stations where receptionists will talk to the complainants first.  The CM said he was heartened by the fact that equal number of men and women police personnel are appointed at the tourist police stations, which will ensure that women tourists in need can approach them without any fear.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp