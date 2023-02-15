Home States Andhra Pradesh

Strengthening party at grassroots our main task: Andhra state Congress chief

Several issues related to the State, including the Special Category Status for AP will be discussed at the Congress plenary scheduled to be held at Naya Raipur from February 24 to 26.

By S Guru Srikanth
VIJAYAWADA: “The immediate task before us is to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots and that is what I have been engaged in since taking the party leadership in the State three months ago, said APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju.

Speaking to TNIE, he said in the three months, he had covered 75% of the districts in the State and conducted meetings at constituency, segment and block level for strengthening the organisational setup and infusing new blood into the party.

“Starting from Srikakulam, I toured several districts. On February 18, 19 and 21, I will visit Chittoor, Tirupati and Nellore, with which 95% of the districts in the State will be covered. Besides public issues in those districts, the focus of the meetings is on revival of the party’s frontal organisations for firming up the base,” he said.

Rudraraju, who is not keen on having any poll alliance and wants to contest all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the 2024 elections, is of the opinion that the alliance in Telangana during the previous elections had not worked out and in fact it impacted the party fortunes in Andhra Pradesh.

“So, what we are focusing is on nurturing probables in all constituencies, not just one but three to five candidates. A coordination committee with the candidates will be formed in each constituency to spearhead the party campaign,” he said

Asserting that the people in the State are once again looking at the Congress as both the TDP and the YSRC have failed to live up to their expectations post bifurcation, the APCC chief said he has embarked on a campaign -- Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan (Cheyi Cheyi Kalpudam) from Visakhapatnam on January 26.  

“It is a three month programme covering the entire State. We are explaining to the people what the Congress did to them and how the YSRC in the State and the BJP at the Centre are cheating them by breaking their promises,” the APCC chief said.

Several issues related to the State, including the Special Category Status for AP will be discussed at the Congress plenary scheduled to be held at Naya Raipur from February 24 to 26. A 450 member delegation from the State will attend the plenary, Rudraraju added.

