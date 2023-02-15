Wild elephants trample man to death in Andhra

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: In a third incident reported in less than a month, a 71-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants near Chellimpeta village at Balijipeta mandal in the district early on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Adapa Desinaidu, a native of the same village.

Parvathipuram range forest officials rushed to the spot on receiving information and sent his body to the district hospital for post-mortem.It may be noted that Gopisetti Chinnarao (50) of Talada village in Bhamini mandal was killed in a wild elephant attack on 16 January, while elephant tracker Lokonda Laxminaryana (26) was trampled to death near Pasukudi village on February 6.

According to sources, a herd consisting of seven elephants has been wandering in Parvathipuram Agency over the past few years. The herd has been wreaking havoc in Komarada, Garugubilli and Balijipeta mandals by destroying standing crops as well as attacking people for the past few days. The elephants reportedly entered Chellimpeta village in mandal in search of food from Komarada on Monday night.

Later, they attacked Desinaidu when he went to attend nature’s call in an agriculture field on Tuesday.

It has been reported that the herd recently strayed into the district from Odisha and is meandering on the outskirts of Pakudibadra and Manumakonda villages in Bhamini mandal. Besides, there are two other herds that have been wandering in the region.

Speaking to TNIE, Parvathipuram forest range officer (FRO) P Trinadha Rao said, “Preliminary report has been submitted to higher officials and discussions for compensation will be taken up with the government after receiving the post-mortem report. The elephants are still roaming on the outskirts of Chellimpeta. Therefore, we have been monitoring their movement continuously with the help of elephant trackers and GPS trackers to avoid man-animal conflict.”

