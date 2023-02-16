Three more inscriptions found in Kondaveedu Fort

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three more Telugu inscriptions of the 13th century engraved on the pillars of a mandapam were found in the Kondaveedu Fort in Yadlapadu mandal of Palnadu district on Wednesday. A similar transcription was found in Yogi Vemana Mandapam on Tuesday while renovation works are being carried out. Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor K Sivareddy, who was present during the mandapam renovation works, sent the details of inscriptions to Archaeology Survey of India Director K Muniratnam Reddy.

After deciphering the inscriptions, he said one of the three inscriptions seems to be the record of the construction of Kalyana Mandapam by Mahamandaleshwar Apratihamalla Kumar Yadav Choda Maharaja belonging to the Kakatiya empire, who ruled Kondaveedu after the Reddy Kings, which is similar to the first inscription found in the mandapam.

In a telephonic conversation with TNIE from New Delhi, Muniratnam said the inscriptions which contained the characters of the 13th century CE and dated to Plavanga year, Asvija month, su 10, Wednesday. He also said the inscriptions were fragmented and damaged. The transcriptions are of great significance, which should be well protected, he said.

