Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three more inscriptions found in Kondaveedu Fort

A similar transcription was found in Yogi Vemana Mandapam on Tuesday while renovation works are being carried out.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of 1st phase of ghat road leading to Kondaveedu Fort

Aerial view of 1st phase of ghat road leading to Kondaveedu Fort. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three more Telugu inscriptions of the 13th century engraved on the pillars of a mandapam were found in the Kondaveedu Fort in Yadlapadu mandal of Palnadu district on Wednesday. A similar transcription was found in Yogi Vemana Mandapam on Tuesday while renovation works are being carried out. Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor K Sivareddy, who was present during the mandapam renovation works, sent the details of inscriptions to Archaeology Survey of India Director K Muniratnam Reddy.

After deciphering the inscriptions, he said one of the three inscriptions seems to be the record of the construction of Kalyana Mandapam by Mahamandaleshwar Apratihamalla Kumar Yadav Choda Maharaja belonging to the Kakatiya empire, who ruled Kondaveedu after the Reddy Kings, which is similar to the first inscription found in the mandapam.

In a telephonic conversation with TNIE from New Delhi, Muniratnam said the inscriptions which contained the characters of the 13th century CE and dated to Plavanga year, Asvija month, su 10, Wednesday. He also said the inscriptions were fragmented and damaged. The transcriptions are of great significance, which should be well protected, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondaveedu Fort
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp