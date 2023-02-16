AP to organise investors’ meet in Chennai tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to attract investors to the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit (APGIS) 2023, the State government is gearing up to host another investors’ meet in Chennai on February 17.The event in Chennai follows a meet held in Bengaluru on February 14, which was preceded by a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi on January 31.

The investor drive has been carefully designed to give businesses and investors a taste of what’s to come at the summit, which is set to take place in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. The summit with the theme ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh - Where Abundance Meets Prosperity’, is intended to highlight the formidable industrial base, well-established presence of MSMEs and startups, and overall investor-friendly environment of the southern State. With its sizable manufacturing base, impressive infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and skilled and talented young population, Andhra Pradesh is widely recognised as a key player in the Indian economy.

The APGIS will offer a deep dive into critical sectors such as IT, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism and energy. The conference will provide a chance to network and engage with key investors, influential industry leaders and government officials with attendees having ample opportunity to explore the diverse range of investment prospects available throughout the State.

Andhra Pradesh has been consistently ranked first in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the last three years, which is significant given that the survey is based on stakeholders’ feedback.According to the numbers released thus far, AP has the highest double-digit GSDP growth rate of 11.43% in the country in 2021-22.

AP also has maritime infrastructure as it is the gateway to Southeast Asia with 974 km of coastline, the second longest in the country, six airports, six existing ports and four upcoming ports.Three of the country’s 11 industrial corridors are being built in Andhra Pradesh alone. To name a few, the State has received the LEADS award for logistics in 2022, the Enertia Award for Energy 2022, the ET award for ports and the infrastructure project 2022, a release read.

