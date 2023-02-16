Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-Andhra BJP chief K Lakshminarayana quits party, cites problems with local leadership

Lakshminarayana, a former minister in Congress Government before the state was bifurcated, is one of the powerful leaders among the Kapu community in the state.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:03 PM

K Lakshminarayana.

Former president of Andhra Pradesh BJP K Lakshminarayana.

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Former president of Andhra Pradesh BJP K Lakshminarayana on Thursday said he resigned from the party's primary membership.

Announcing the resignation at his residence in Guntur, Lakshminarayana said though he has utmost respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is not happy with the party's local leadership.

"As a senior political leader of the state, I am not able to adjust with the party's local affairs and hence I am resigning from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party," he announced.

Lakshminarayana said he will hold discussions with his followers and take decision on his future political journey.

He served as the party's president from 2018 till 2020.

He is said to be not happy with the functioning of Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju.

Lakshminarayana alleged that ever since Veerraju became AP BJP president, vendetta politics are going on.

