Former AP minister Kuthuhalamma passes away

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Kuthuhalamma and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former minister Gummadi Kuthuhalamma, who was suffering from various ailments, passed away at her residence in Tirupati on Wednesday morning. She was 73. Kuthuhalamma started her political career in the Congress and worked as Chittoor Zilla Parishad Chairperson.

She won as an MLA for the first time from Vepanjeri constituency, which is known as GD Nellore, in 1985 on Congress ticket. Further, she won from the same Assembly segment in 1989, 1999 and 2004 on Congress ticket. Kuthuhalamma won from Gangadhara Nellore (SC) Assembly constituency in the 2009 election on Congress ticket.

She shifted her loyalties to the TDP in 2014 after the bifurcation of the State and contested from Gangadhara  Nellore (SC) constituency and lost in the hustings. She resigned from the TDP nearly two years ago. Upon hearing the demise of Kuthuhalamma, several politicians expressed grief.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Kuthuhalamma and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

