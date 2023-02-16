Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court issues stay on notices to APGEA

The court felt that the notices were served after coming to a conclusion to cancel the recognition of the employees union.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued orders staying the implementation of the notices served by the government on the AP Government Employees Association (APGEA).The government had earlier served notices on the APGEA for submitting a representation to the Governor against the service rules. In the notices, the government asked as to why its recognition should not be cancelled for making disrespectful remarks against the government and senior officials.APGEA president KV Suryanarayana filed a petition in the court challenging the showcause notices.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari said the notices are against the freedom of expression. The court felt that the notices were served after coming to a conclusion to cancel the recognition of the employees union.After issuing the stay on the implementation of the notices, the court posted the matter for hearing on March 23. It asked the government to file a counter.

