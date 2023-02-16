Kotappakonda shrine gears up for Shivaratri celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Preparations are in full swing for Maha Shivaratri festival celebrations at Kotappakonda shrine where lakhs of devotees across the State will visit the most ancient Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple for the two-day fair.Earlier in 2022, Andhra Pradesh government had announced Kotappakonda Thirunala as a state festival. This year, the officials are expecting nearly 10 lakh devotees and are making necessary arrangements accordingly.

Colourful rectangular cloth frames known as Prabhalu, arriving from various villages, are a special attraction to the festival.About Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh is spent every year in constructing a prabha with a height of 80-100 feet. Nearly 30 to 40 villages in Chilakaluripet and Narasaropet divisions participate actively in the festival, carrying the tradition that has been followed for the past 100 years.

People believe that they will receive prosperity and harmony, if they carry a Prabha from their village during the darshan of Lord Shiva.The number of Prabhalu has decreased in the last 50 years, but still about 20 villages are following this tradition strictly with utmost devotion.One such village is Kavuru where the villagers have been following this tradition for the past 75 years. The village has been formed into seven groups, each one leading the Prabha every year.

“The works will start a month before Shivaratri, where it is the biggest festival, for our 40 villages after Sankranti. People from other States including from abroad too, will attend the Shivaratri celebrations,” said Dhanunjay, a resident of Kavuru village.

The temple authorities have deputed additional staff to provide all facilities to the devotees. The district authorities have taken up road renovation works on various routes towards the temple to prevent any inconvenience to the villagers, while bringing prabhalu to the temple. Moreover, the district police department have launched a special app, Kotappakonda parking to facilitate the devotees.Through this app, the devotees can easily navigate the parking areas set up for two-wheelers, cars, tractors and buses separately, said Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy.

