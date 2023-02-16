Take stern action against polluting industries: AP Minister to PCB officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials to take stringent action against the pollution-causing industries to protect the environment. He underscored the need for continuous monitoring of the pollution-causing industries. Stringent measures are being taken to curb the usage of plastics and enforce the ban effectively.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) at his camp office on Wednesday, he said 307 industries in 17 categories under the jurisdiction of APPCB share information on pollution control standards online continuously.

If any industries cause pollution against the quality standards, the PCB officials should initiate swift measures to curb it. A penalty of Rs 20.30 crore has been imposed on several industries for failing to follow the quality standards in curbing pollution, he said.

Stating that steps are being taken to reduce the air pollution in major cities under the National Clean Air Programme, he said committees at the State, zonal and district levels have been constituted to monitor it. A study is being undertaken to identify the reasons for air pollution and take effective measures to control it.

IIT Tirupati, Andhra University, NARL, IIT Madras and some other institutions are studying the issue. A sum of Rs 42.90 crore has been spent to reduce the air pollution in the cities and towns, he added.APPCB Chairman Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, APPCB Member-Secretary Praveen Kumar and other officials were present.

