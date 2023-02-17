Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police foil YSRC-TDP bid to hold debate

However, police put TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and State secretary B Hari Prasad under house arrest to prevent them from going to the Seven Roads Circle.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension prevailed for sometime in Kadapa town on Thursday when the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP activists tried to hold an open debate on development of the district.Some YSRC leaders challenged the TDP activists to come for an open discussion on the district development at Seven Roads Circle in the town.

However, police put TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and State secretary B Hari Prasad under house arrest to prevent them from going to the Seven Roads Circle.Objecting to it, the TDP leaders entered into heated arguments with the police. Srinivasulu Reddy and others were arrested and shifted to Vontimitta police station.

Expressing his ire at the police, Srinivasulu Reddy questioned them why they failed to detain YSRC leaders, who challenged the TDP for a debate. The police also strengthened security at the house of Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha.  Some YSRC activists tried to stage a protest at the Seven Roads Circle. The police arrested Social Welfare Board Chairman Puli Sunil Kumar and others and shifted them to the station.

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Mayor B Nithyananda Reddy said the YSRC government had taken several measures to develop the district headquarters town and its suburbs. He asked the TDP leaders to prove the development activities taken up during the previous regime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp