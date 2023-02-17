Andhra police foil YSRC-TDP bid to hold debate

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension prevailed for sometime in Kadapa town on Thursday when the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP activists tried to hold an open debate on development of the district.Some YSRC leaders challenged the TDP activists to come for an open discussion on the district development at Seven Roads Circle in the town.

However, police put TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and State secretary B Hari Prasad under house arrest to prevent them from going to the Seven Roads Circle.Objecting to it, the TDP leaders entered into heated arguments with the police. Srinivasulu Reddy and others were arrested and shifted to Vontimitta police station.

Expressing his ire at the police, Srinivasulu Reddy questioned them why they failed to detain YSRC leaders, who challenged the TDP for a debate. The police also strengthened security at the house of Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha. Some YSRC activists tried to stage a protest at the Seven Roads Circle. The police arrested Social Welfare Board Chairman Puli Sunil Kumar and others and shifted them to the station.

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Mayor B Nithyananda Reddy said the YSRC government had taken several measures to develop the district headquarters town and its suburbs. He asked the TDP leaders to prove the development activities taken up during the previous regime.

