Andhra sets up new panel to survey Rushikonda

In a memorandum submitted to the court, Deputy Solicitor General N Harinath on Thursday mentioned the names of the new committee members.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has constituted a new committee to probe the alleged violations in the renovation works of resorts at Rushikonda.

As the Andhra Pradesh High Court had objected to the MoEF appointing State officials as the members of the committee to probe the matter, it has reconstituted the panel with the Central government officials.

He sought eight weeks time for submitting the survey report, but the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya gave only four weeks. The case hearing was adjourned to March 16.

Visakhapatnam (East) TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna and Jana Sena Party corporator Murthy Yadav had filed separate petitions in the High Court, alleging violations in the Coastal Regulation Zone norms and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority master plan.

