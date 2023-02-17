APERC chief lays greater emphasis on consumer-centric approach

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has laid special emphasis on creating a consumer-centric approach in the power sector, enhancing efficiency and ensuring quality and reliable power supply to all categories of consumers, besides safeguarding the interests of both the electricity consumers and power utilities, said APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy.

He said the availability of reliable, quality and affordable power will help promote rapid agricultural and industrial growth in the State and spur overall economic development. The APERC and power utilities should work in congruence to meet challenges and realise future goals. The APERC will keep consumers’ interests in mind while taking every decision, he asserted.

“Protecting the consumers’ interests and strengthening the power utilities are the main objectives of the APERC and it is making every effort to be precise to the regulatory role it has to play in performing its statutory functions and duties. As India’s power sector is undergoing a significant change, the APERC advises Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and the power utilities to strive to lead the State in the rapid growth of power sector,” he said.

In a video conference with the energy department officials ahead of the 18th State Advisory Meeting at Tirupati on February 20, the APERC Chairman urged Discoms to make all necessary arrangements as per schedule for the sale of modern energy-efficient appliances in the domestic sector as part of promoting energy efficiency among households and make them aware of saving electricity.

With the insightful decision and consent of the APERC to benefit electricity consumers as well as Discoms through the energy-efficient appliance's project that will help reduce the peak demand and supply quality and reliable power to consumers 24x7, APSEEDCO has invited tenders for procurement of energy-efficient appliances such as LED tube lights, brushless direct current ceiling fans and ACs which help domestic consumers save electricity and reduce their power bills.

The tenders shall be finalised by March 15 and thereafter the energy-efficient home appliances will be supplied to consumers through on-bill financing model and upfront model at strategic locations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. The government is planning to facilitate the supply of energy efficient appliances to the entire State in a phased manner, based on the success of the pilot project, he said.

As part of protecting consumers’ interests, the APERC has given directives for automatic compensation payment to consumers in respect of services. Also, as per the APERC’s directives Discoms are publishing the seniority list of applicants for free agricultural electricity connection on their websites to ensure transparency. It has taken steps to renew the sick industrial policy to avoid the burden of minimum charges during periods of prolonged closure of industrial units due to various reasons, he explained.

