Errant cops need to pay heavy price for obstructing padayatra: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday alleged that some police officials were creating obstacles to his Yuva Galam Padayatra at every step. “The errant police officials will have to pay a very heavy price in the future as the days of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government are numbered,” he warned.

Addressing villagers of KVB Puram in Satyavedu Assembly segment on the 21st day of his padayatra, Lokesh said the police seized his vehicle and snatched away the mike. “I am not bothered about it. Since I am fighting for the people’s cause, the police are acting as per the directions from ‘Tadepalli Palace’ and creating obstacles to my padayatra,” he said.

Maintaining that the days of the YSRC government are numbered, Lokesh said the police officials who blindly trusted the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police, will soon realise that both of them will not come to their rescue when they are in trouble.

