Guntur city in Andhra to soon get PVK Naidu complex

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The construction of long-awaited PVK Naidu complex is soon to gain pace as the State government has given its approval and released orders accordingly. The construction of the market complex will be taken in the heart of Guntur city.

The land has a long history as the late PVK Naidu had donated 1.6 acre of land to GMC in 1945. The GMC had built a complex with shops and rented them out to vendors. For nearly five decades, the shops provided livelihood to several shop owners.

In 2015, as the building structure started crumbling, GMC demolished it and shifted all the shops to Red Tank, which didn’t get much response from the vendors. Since then, the construction of a new complex with modern facilities has been on the cards. As the civic body was formed after 11 years in 2020, the construction of PVK Naidu market building with the latest facilities was brought to the forefront.

Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and commissioner Kirthi Chekuri have sent the proposals for the construction with the estimations. They received approval from the State government in December, 2022. The complex would be constructed in 1.63 acre at a cost of Rs 163 crore opposite to GMC office. The G+8 model building would contain free underground parking with 11 floors.

The underground parking would also help to resolve the traffic issues in the surrounding market area, which is one of the busiest areas in the city. Offices and shops would be constructed on two floors that will be rented to the vendors for earning more income.With the government giving green signal to the project, the officials are eager to finish the project and are planning to call the tenders soon to start the works as early as possible.

Long-awaited complex to get a new look

