Installation of 125ft long Dr Ambedkar statue begins at Swaraj Maidan in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works of installing the 125-feet statue of Dr Ambedkar commenced at the Swaraj Maidan. Ministers including Kottu Satyanarayana (Endowments), Botcha Satyanarayana (Education) and Meruga Nagarjuna (Social Welfare) inspected the works of the Ambedkar memorial and participated in the all religious prayers before commencing the installation works of the statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that the installation of 125-feet of Ambedkar at an estimated cost of `300 crore got due recognition. Apart from the tall statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution, library, convention hall and beautification works are being done in the Ambedkar Memorial Park, he added.He said that the 125-feet statue will be installed on a 70-feet pedestal in a phased manner.

Botcha Satyanarayana said that the Ambedkar Memorial park is being developed in an area of 19 acre in the heart of Vijayawada city. As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, works are going at brisk pace and the bronze statue will be unveiled on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary day of Ambedkar, the Minister said.Kottu Satyanarayana said the works will be completed in time.

VIJAYAWADA: Works of installing the 125-feet statue of Dr Ambedkar commenced at the Swaraj Maidan. Ministers including Kottu Satyanarayana (Endowments), Botcha Satyanarayana (Education) and Meruga Nagarjuna (Social Welfare) inspected the works of the Ambedkar memorial and participated in the all religious prayers before commencing the installation works of the statue. Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that the installation of 125-feet of Ambedkar at an estimated cost of `300 crore got due recognition. Apart from the tall statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution, library, convention hall and beautification works are being done in the Ambedkar Memorial Park, he added.He said that the 125-feet statue will be installed on a 70-feet pedestal in a phased manner. Botcha Satyanarayana said that the Ambedkar Memorial park is being developed in an area of 19 acre in the heart of Vijayawada city. As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, works are going at brisk pace and the bronze statue will be unveiled on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary day of Ambedkar, the Minister said.Kottu Satyanarayana said the works will be completed in time.