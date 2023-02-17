Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 25 lakh devotees expected to throng Kotappakonda temple on Shivaratri

The temple authorities have set up special queue lines to control the large crowds and prevent any delay in darshan time.

File photo of the decked up Kotappakonda hill shrine during Maha Shivaratri (File photo )

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 25 to 30 lakh devotees are expected to visit Kotappakonda temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on February 18 and arrangements are in place to facilitate all the devotees, said Palnadu district collector Sivashankar.He formally inaugurated the dining hall constructed at the temple worth Rs 2 crore, dormitories, and a meeting hall at temple premises on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that renovation work of all the leading roads to the temple are completed in order to prevent any kind of inconvenience to the devotees arriving from villages near Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet.

“The recently inaugurated Jal Veehar at the temple is also attracting large crowds, making the place a spiritual and tourist spot. The temple authorities have set up special queue lines to control the large crowds and prevent any delay in darshan time. The health department officials have been instructed to set up a health camp in the premises of the temple in case of emergency,” he added.

“Palnadu police have set up a special app for the convenience of the devotees, which will help them easily identify the parking slots and all information regarding traffic diversion and suitable routes,” he added.

