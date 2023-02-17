SAAP chief blames Chandrababu Naidu for skill corporation scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy squarely blamed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the financial scam involving crores of rupees of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC headquarters on Thursday, he demanded that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh explain, who looted `250 crore in the name of Siemens Industry Software India Ltd and Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd, if not Naidu in the scam.

“The TDP chief has never been honest and whenever someone tries to prove his cheating and looting, he knocks on the court’s doors and gets stay orders,” he said and added that there are several instances, when Naidu brought stay orders against probe into the charges levelled against him in different scams.

Taking exception to the adverse comments of Lokesh against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said the TDP general secretary out of frustration just like his father Naidu, was levelling baseless allegations.

Finding fault with Lokesh for his comments against Tourism Minister RK Roja, Siddharth said it was like a frustrated producer of a couple of flop films accusing acclaimed actors of not knowing how to act. “The person, who failed to win in Mangalagiri, is now undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra claiming that he will bring the TDP back into power. Ridiculous,” he remarked.

Siddharth sought to know whether the CM has done anything wrong by helping the downtrodden in need and improving their purchasing power by providing aid through the DBT. “How can the State be on regression path due to it. If the State has to progress and prosper, the father and son duo should be chased out,” he observed. “It will be doubtful if the TDP wins even a couple of seats in the next Assembly elections as its foundation has further weakened after the party’s debacle in the 2019 polls,” he opined.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy squarely blamed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the financial scam involving crores of rupees of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC headquarters on Thursday, he demanded that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh explain, who looted `250 crore in the name of Siemens Industry Software India Ltd and Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd, if not Naidu in the scam. “The TDP chief has never been honest and whenever someone tries to prove his cheating and looting, he knocks on the court’s doors and gets stay orders,” he said and added that there are several instances, when Naidu brought stay orders against probe into the charges levelled against him in different scams. Taking exception to the adverse comments of Lokesh against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said the TDP general secretary out of frustration just like his father Naidu, was levelling baseless allegations. Finding fault with Lokesh for his comments against Tourism Minister RK Roja, Siddharth said it was like a frustrated producer of a couple of flop films accusing acclaimed actors of not knowing how to act. “The person, who failed to win in Mangalagiri, is now undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra claiming that he will bring the TDP back into power. Ridiculous,” he remarked. Siddharth sought to know whether the CM has done anything wrong by helping the downtrodden in need and improving their purchasing power by providing aid through the DBT. “How can the State be on regression path due to it. If the State has to progress and prosper, the father and son duo should be chased out,” he observed. “It will be doubtful if the TDP wins even a couple of seats in the next Assembly elections as its foundation has further weakened after the party’s debacle in the 2019 polls,” he opined.