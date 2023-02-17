TDP announces ‘Sadhikara Saradhi’ concept to reach out to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of their preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections, the major political parties are designing their mass contact programmes in such a way that they have direct access to every household. The ruling YSRC has already come up with the concept of ‘Gruha Saradhalu’. To counter it, the Opposition TDP has evolved ‘Sadhikara Saradhi’ concept.

Announcing it, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said each Sadhikara Saradhi will cover 30 families. Every Assembly constituency will have a Sadhikara Saradhi wing to strive to do justice for every household. According to sources, the TDP leadership has decided to appoint Sadhikara Saradhis to reach out to all the people in the State and firmly stand by those who are in trouble.

All the section in charges will be called ‘family empowerment executives’ and they will also make necessary appointments wherever needed. If the TDP returns to power, the executives will play a key role in ensuring that the welfare initiatives of the government reach all the eligible people in their jurisdiction. The TDP has already appointed one cluster in charge for every 25,000 voters. There will be one unit incharge for every 5,000 voters.

The executives will not only update the people periodically on the decisions of the TDP but also its future programmes. For each Assembly segment, 2,500 to 3,000 executives will be appointed and 50% of them will be women.

The executives will visit every household to personally know their problems and gather information in digital format. Apart from this, they will highlight the anti-people policies of the government, besides helping those who will formulate party strategies at the grassroots level and prepare the manifesto, sources added.

Addressing the TDP rank and file at Jaggampeta in Kakinada district on Thursday, Naidu launched a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said investors are not willing to come to AP because Jagan lacks credibility and land grabbers and mafia are ruling the roost.

