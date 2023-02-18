Home States Andhra Pradesh

17-year-old girl ‘gang-raped’ in Andhra, five youths arrested

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma promised to ensure justice to the victim.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Five youths allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at Chirra Yanam in Katrenikona mandal of  Ambedkar Konaseema district. The incident took place on February 6 and came to light on Friday.

The accused were identified as Oleti Tulasi Rao, Oleti Teja, Oleti Dharma Raju, Malladi Vamsi and Ardani Sattipandu. According to Katrenikona sub-inspector P Srinivas, the victim went to wash her clothes at a local pond in Chirra Yanam.

Five village youths, who followed her, reportedly raped the girl. On being threatened with dire consequences, the victim did not reveal the incident. When asked persistently, she opened up and told about the incident to her parents.

As Oleti Teja is the son of village sarpanch, the village heads tried to make a compromise and offered the victim’s family Rs 1 lakh. However, the family rejected it and lodged a complaint with the DSP.

On Thursday, Amalapuram DSP Madhava Reddy went to Chirra Yanam to enquire about the incident. Later, the five accused were taken into custody.

She spoke to Ambedkar Konaseema district Superintendent of Police Sudeer Kumar Reddy and directed him to take stern action against all the five accused in the gang-rape case.

