Andhra Pradesh most viable to make investments: FM Buggana Rajendranath

Says State has 50,000 acres of land in the form of industrial estates, highlights other infra & skilled workforce

Published: 18th February 2023 09:27 AM

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is the most viable place to invest, given the advantages like a long coastline, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath said the State has 50,000 acres of land in the form of industrial estates where world-class infrastructure is being facilitated.

As part of its efforts to attract investments for the AP Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, the State government organised an investors’ meet in Chennai on Friday to explain the abundant opportunities for investors and showcased the advantages of AP in various sectors.
Buggana said AP has 888 km of national waterway and 27 locations have been identified as prioritised terminals. The State is working on skill building through skill hubs, skill colleges, and it has also established centres of excellence across sectors to provide industry-ready candidates.

Stating that AP and Tamil Nadu have a very strong foundation with their diversified portfolio of economic activity and can grow together for sustainable growth, the Finance Minister said, “We are leveraging our geographical advantage of being in proximity to the City of Chennai.”

He pointed out that there are various sectors where both the States can work hand-in-hand like agriculture, maritime, infrastructure, green energy, logistics, tourism, etc. “Tamil Nadu is one of the top industrialised States in the country and has been at the forefront of industrial development for the past few decades due to its strategic advantage. We can collaborate in traditional sectors as well as focus on modern forward-looking sectors such as IT, global capability centres, data centres, emerging technologies, defence and electric vehicles. AP is hardwired to lead the Indian growth story and we want investors to take advantage of the opportunity and be a part of this journey,” he exhorted.

He also added that in the last three-and-a-half years, the State has approved investments to the tune of Rs 1.9 lakh crore. “That would go on to create employment for around 90,000 people in the State in the future,” he said.

The State is also spending a significant amount of its budget on developing air connectivity with a greenfield international airport coming up at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam at a cost of  Rs 2,500 crore. The four new ports are being built. The State also intends to develop inland waterways, which will reduce the cost of logistics for moving cargo within and outside AP. The waterways will have the potential to handle 10 MT by 2029.  AP is in the process of developing three national industrial corridors, the only State to do so in the country.  It has been sanctioned to build a Bulk-Drug Park, the only State in South India, with the financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore.                                                 

Key functionaries from various departments, ministries, and State government institutions had an open interaction with the investing community in Chennai. Promising to handhold potential investors and facilitate the fastest turnaround time, the presentations showcased the present and upcoming infrastructure and the conducive policy environment of the State.

Agriculture, agro-based industries, maritime sector, manufacturing, food processing, ports, IT and electronics, handlooms, and textiles sectors attracted significant interest at the event. AP has emerged as the fastest-growing State in India, as per the number released so far, with double-digit growth of 11.43% in 2021-22.

