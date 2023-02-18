BJP State chief Somu Veerraju refuses to react to Kanna’s allegations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju refused to comment on the allegations made by former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, who quit the party on Thursday, against him. Speaking to mediapersons at Chirala in Bapatla district on Friday, Veerraju said in the past also he did not react to the comments of Kanna and now also there is no need to respond to the latter’s allegations.

“I have been in the BJP since 1978. I have been striving for the victory of the party in every election. In 1998, under AB Vajpayee leadership, I was made in charge of two Lok Sabha segments and I ensured the victory of two MP seats at that time. From my zone, there were two Central ministers and five MLAs,” he explained.

Describing himself as a dedicated party activist, Veerraju said his focus is on strengthening the BJP and he will not take comments of critics personally. On alliance with the Jana Sena Party, he said Pawan Kalyan himself at Vahana Puja of his campaign vehicle Varahi at Kondagattu clarified his party’s pact with the BJP.The BJP is contesting Visakhapatnam, Rayalaseema East and Rayalaseema West MLC seats. It is highlighting the Central schemes as part of its election campaign, Veerraju added.

State BJP general secretary B Sivanarayan said Somu Veerraju was being intentionally targeted and those who left the party with ulterior motives were resorting to mud slinging against the party president. “Our party State president is only following the party’s line and taking decisions, which are approved by the central leadership,” he said and condemned the comments of Kanna against Veerraju.The BJP will soon take up the second phase of Praja Poru, which evoked tremendous response from people, he said.

