GMC to prepare action plan to curb increasing illegal hoardings

The corporators said that GMC was losing out on a huge revenue due to illegal hoardings increased in the city in the past few years.

Published: 18th February 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A general body meeting under the leadership of Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu was held at the GMC Council Hall on Friday in order to resolve various issues of the 57 divisions of the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

As many as 74 questions, 104 proposals, 19 preambles were discussed during the course of the meeting. The officials and public representatives paid tributes to 48 division corporator Krishna Reddy, who passed away recently. Some of the major issues on the agenda were delayed in the construction of proposed RUBs and ROBs at various places in the city.

The officials decided to meet concerned MPs and MLAs with the coordination of R&B department and get the required permissions from the Centre as soon as possible, the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla.

The corporators said that GMC was losing out on a huge revenue due to illegal hoardings increased in the city in the past few years. The GMC decided to prepare an action plan for the regularisation of hoardings and set up QR codes and for fee collection.

They also decided to take stern action against encroachers and remove illegal encroachments in government properties, and unauthorised layouts and ventures in the city. After receiving several complaints on alleged corruption, the council decided to take necessary action to conduct probe into the alleged officers and complete it within two months and recommend the concerned departments to take stern action against them.

