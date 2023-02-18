Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurasala lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh for remarks against CM

The former minister said the Opposition Leader, who has no achievements to talk about was the biggest misfortune, while Jagan is a fortune for the good done to the people.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh former Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, former minister Kurasala Kannababu said the father-son duo was using abusive language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of frustration.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said, “Naidu and Lokesh are behaving more like guest politicians sans agenda and coining derogatory slogans against the Chief Minister. They should tender an apology to the people of the State for ignoring their welfare during the TDP regime.”

Reacting to Naidu’s remark that the CM was the biggest misfortune of the State, he said Andhra Pradesh reeled under severe drought from 2014 to 2019.  However, the drought situation in the State has completely changed during the three-and-a-half years of the YSRC government.

“There are adequate rains and reservoirs are brimming with water,” he said, emphasising the point that people are flourishing under the YSRC rule.

The former minister said the Opposition Leader, who has no achievements to talk about was the biggest misfortune, while Jagan is a fortune for the good done to the people.

He also recalled that former CM NT Rama Rao termed Naidu a better actor than him on several occasions. Referring to Yuva Galam Padayatra being undertaken by Lokesh, he said it evoked a poor response from the people.

Former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) also lambasted the TDP chief and Lokesh for their comments against the YSRC government. “If there is any brand ambassador for drought, it is Naidu. The TDP chief has no moral right to criticise our leader,” Nani asserted.

Taking exception to the comments of TDP chief against the CM, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh warned Naidu of severe consequences. He described Lokesh’s Padayatra as funny yatra.

