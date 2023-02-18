Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lower cofferdam at Andhra's Polavaram project complete

Polavaram project

Polavaram project

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Construction of the lower cofferdam at the Polavaram project has been completed, paving the way to build the main dam, Water Resources minister Ambati Rambabu announced on Friday.He said construction of the diaphragm wall would be taken up after the government receives a report from the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC). The minister, along with a group of MLAs and MPs, inspected the project works and squarely blamed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for delay in the works.

“If not for his decisions while leading the government previously, the project works would have progressed smoothly. Constructing the diaphragm wall before completely building the cofferdams and spillway resulted in the diaphragm wall getting damaged during the floods,” Ambati said and dared Naidu for an open debate on the Polavaram Project issue.

It was decided that the lower cofferdam would be constructed with 1,655 metres length and 30.5 metre height, but the height was later increased by one metre considering the massive floods the River Godavari received last year.After the River was expected to receive floodwater at the rate of 30 lakh cusecs last year, the State government consulted the Central Water Commission (CWC) and with its permission increased the upstream cofferdam height by 1.5 metres to 44 metres.

Asserting that they are focusing on relief and rehabilitation of families displaced due to the project, the minister said they have so far spent Rs 1,724 crore for the purpose.“We are expecting to receive Rs 542 crore from the Centre for R&R in another one week or ten days,” he added.

Further, he accused the TDP chief of resorting to Goebbles’ propaganda. “All Naidu focused was on kickbacks from the project. With R&R package being directly paid to the displaced, there was no scope for commissions, so he completely ignored the issue,” he said.The minister also found fault with Naidu’s claims that 72% project works were completed during the TDP regime.

“This is totally false. As against head works estimate of Rs 5,963.91 crore, only Rs 3,591 crore was spent, amounting to 60%. In fact, most of the right and left canals of the project were completed when Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister,” he said and added Naidu government only did 10% of the works.

