Vigilance teams inspect mineral water plants in Andhra following complaints

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) teams inspected mineral water plants across the State on Friday following complaints that several unauthorised units are selling unsafe and substandard water violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2016.

In an official release, vigilance officials said a total of 51 mineral water plants were inspected. It was found that testing of groundwater was not being done on a daily basis and the units did not have labs and other equipment to analyse the quality of water sold by them. The water plants did not have permission from the local tahsildar under WALTA for using groundwater for commercial purpose.

“Some units have lacked BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards Act) certificate, while some others are not maintaining the plants in hygienic condition. Several units have not obtained trade licence and requisite certificates from FSSA, ISI, Public Health Department, Groundwater and Pollution Control Board,” the officials said.

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) teams inspected mineral water plants across the State on Friday following complaints that several unauthorised units are selling unsafe and substandard water violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2016. In an official release, vigilance officials said a total of 51 mineral water plants were inspected. It was found that testing of groundwater was not being done on a daily basis and the units did not have labs and other equipment to analyse the quality of water sold by them. The water plants did not have permission from the local tahsildar under WALTA for using groundwater for commercial purpose. “Some units have lacked BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards Act) certificate, while some others are not maintaining the plants in hygienic condition. Several units have not obtained trade licence and requisite certificates from FSSA, ISI, Public Health Department, Groundwater and Pollution Control Board,” the officials said.