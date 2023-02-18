YSRC govt spent Rs 1.06 lakh crore to provide houses to poor, says CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has spent close to Rs 1.06 lakh crore in three-and-half years on various housing schemes for the poor, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a review meeting held at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

Elaborating, senior officials explained that Rs 1,05,886.61 crore spent by the government included construction of houses, Rs 32,909 crore for basic infrastructure like water, electricity and drains, Rs 3,117 crore for initiating the works, Rs 13,780 crore for supplying free sand and equipment at low cost, Rs 17,132.78 crore for 28,554.64 acres government land, Rs 15,364.50 crore for acquiring 25,374.66 acres and distribution of house sites, Rs 12,405 crore for house sites distributed to the poor in Visakhapatnam and Rs 11,200.62 crore for distribution of 13,425.14 acres.

While reviewing the progress of the housing schemes, Jagan instructed officials to ensure quality of raw material is maintained in the construction of houses at Jagananna Colonies and utilise the 36 laboratories established across the State for testing cement, steel and bricks.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of houses for 30,000 people has been delayed due to court cases in various districts, he directed them to take immediate steps for land acquisition to distribute house sites to the poor. The officials informed him that they have already selected alternative lands for two layouts in Prakasam and Anantapur districts.

Rs 20,000 crore for TIDCO houses

Further, Jagan pointed out that the government has spent Rs 8,734 crore in the three-and-half years, as against Rs 8,015 crore during TDP’s tenure.He said beneficiaries availed Rs 10,339 crore additionally as the government extended houses to them in 300-square feet area after waiving their contribution. Besides, it also provided subsidy worth Rs 482 crore in the contributory payment of beneficiaries for the houses being built in 365 and 430 square feet area, Jagan added. He said the government spent Rs 1,200 crore by waiving the registration charges, taking the total expenditure to Rs 20,745 crore.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has spent close to Rs 1.06 lakh crore in three-and-half years on various housing schemes for the poor, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a review meeting held at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. Elaborating, senior officials explained that Rs 1,05,886.61 crore spent by the government included construction of houses, Rs 32,909 crore for basic infrastructure like water, electricity and drains, Rs 3,117 crore for initiating the works, Rs 13,780 crore for supplying free sand and equipment at low cost, Rs 17,132.78 crore for 28,554.64 acres government land, Rs 15,364.50 crore for acquiring 25,374.66 acres and distribution of house sites, Rs 12,405 crore for house sites distributed to the poor in Visakhapatnam and Rs 11,200.62 crore for distribution of 13,425.14 acres. While reviewing the progress of the housing schemes, Jagan instructed officials to ensure quality of raw material is maintained in the construction of houses at Jagananna Colonies and utilise the 36 laboratories established across the State for testing cement, steel and bricks. When the officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of houses for 30,000 people has been delayed due to court cases in various districts, he directed them to take immediate steps for land acquisition to distribute house sites to the poor. The officials informed him that they have already selected alternative lands for two layouts in Prakasam and Anantapur districts. Rs 20,000 crore for TIDCO houses Further, Jagan pointed out that the government has spent Rs 8,734 crore in the three-and-half years, as against Rs 8,015 crore during TDP’s tenure.He said beneficiaries availed Rs 10,339 crore additionally as the government extended houses to them in 300-square feet area after waiving their contribution. Besides, it also provided subsidy worth Rs 482 crore in the contributory payment of beneficiaries for the houses being built in 365 and 430 square feet area, Jagan added. He said the government spent Rs 1,200 crore by waiving the registration charges, taking the total expenditure to Rs 20,745 crore.