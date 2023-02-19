Home States Andhra Pradesh

16 municipal schools in Guntur to get facelift under 'Nadu Nedu' scheme

The construction works are in progress and the officials are planning to finish the works by the start of the next academic year.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

school, students

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Under the second phase of the Nadu Nedu scheme, nearly 16 schools under Guntur Municipal Corporation would be a  facelift. Following the national educational policy in 2020, where the 3rd, 4th and 5th classes were merged into nearby high schools increasing the strength of all schools. Due to this, it has become very difficult to accommodate all of them with insufficient classrooms and basic amenities.

About Rs 2.62 crore has been allotted to SKBM Municipal High School in AT Agraharam with a strength of 1,700 students and Rs 2.51 crore have been allotted to SKBPMC Municipal High School in Venugopalanagar in the city as the strength has crossed12,00.

As many as 14 additional classrooms would be constructed in both schools. Along with this, additional facilities, including washrooms, a library, labs and required furniture for students and teachers would be set up in both the schools that were selected for CBSE.

Four schools from merged villages are also selected under Nadu Nedu including Potturu, Etukuru, Lalpuram and Jonnalagadda. Nine kinds of facilities, including the painting of classrooms, construction of compound walls, and washrooms, setting up fans, and lights and providing water to the students were included under the second phase of Nadu Nedu works.

The construction works are in progress and the officials are planning to finish the works by the start of the next academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadu Nedu scheme Guntur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp