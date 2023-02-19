Expedite construction works by Ugadi: Bapatla JC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district joint collector K Srinivasulu instructed the officials to take necessary action to complete the house construction works at Jagananna Colonies by Ugadi festival. He inspected the progress of construction works of the Jagananna colony on Saturday in Chirala town.

“While the government has allocated funds for completion of the construction of colonies, the progress of works should be finished according to the set targets,” he said. He instructed the officials to reach set targets within 15 days and strict action would be taken if failed to do so. He also directed the officials to provide all construction materials without shortage to the beneficiaries.

