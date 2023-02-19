Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Congress MP’s advice to BRS chief to gain in Andhra Pradesh

He urged the YSRC government to join him in his fight against the injustice meted out to AP at the time of  bifurcation.

Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has felt that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) floated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will have good prospects in Andhra Pradesh if he comes forward to get all the pending bifurcation issues resolved amicably within a time frame.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said several issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have remained unresolved even nine years after the State bifurcation.

The Telangana government should withdraw all the cases filed against the Polavaram Irrigation Project and clear all the pending dues to AP if the BRS chief wants to gain political advantage in AP, he opined.  

The former MP urged KCR to include Koppula Velama, Toorpu Kapu and eight other communities in the list of BCs as they enjoyed the Backward Class status in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. If KCR takes the initiative for the empowerment of the backward communities, it will help the BRS win the support of the BCs, Undavalli said.  

On the case filed by him in the Supreme Court against the bifurcation of the State in an unscientific manner, Undavalli said it will come up for hearing on February 22.

