Minister hits out at Naidu, terms him ‘psycho’, ‘anti-social’ for his behaviour at Anaparthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Venugopala Srinivasa Krishna hit back at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and called him a ‘psycho’ and an ‘anti-social’ for his behaviour at Anaparthi on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Ramachandrapuram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday, he said the former chief minister was frustrated over the poor response that his son Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra is getting, hence he is resorting to such tantrums. The minister emphasised that be it the common man or the President of India, they have to respect the law and abide by rules.

“However, the TDP chief feels himself above law and violates rules meant for everyone. He is losing control over his mental faculties,” Srinivasa Krishna observed.

The YSRC leader was furious with Naidu for blaming the police, who only reminded him of the law and tried to prevent him from violating it by conducting his meeting in the middle of the road. Walking 4 km and claiming 7 km is nothing but a publicity stunt by Naidu, who seems to be an actor par excellence, the minister added.

Accusing the TDP chief of risking the lives of people by conducting meetings on the roads, he said the person who claims to be having vast political and administrative experience failed to respect the laws of the land. “Your fears have been exposed. People will not only reject you but also teach you a lesson,” he remarked.

The minister also demanded Naidu to tender an apology to the police department for his uncalled-for comments on it.

Meanwhile, Anaparthi MLA Satti Suryanarayana Reddy and MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose lambasted the TDP chief for violating laws and blaming the police department.

“He sought permission for one thing and did something else. Further, in his speech, Naidu tried to instigate people against the police. How many more lives would he want to sacrifice for his self-publicity,” the MP questioned while addressing a press conference in Anaparthi on Saturday.

The MLA said all the police advised him was to conduct a meeting in an open ground, but Naidu found it unbearable to even listen to such advice. “He is making baseless allegations against me. Will he dare to contest in Anaparthi,” the MLA asked.

