Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shivaratri draws huge crowd to Kotappakonda

Arrangements were made accordingly as the officials expected over 25 lakh devotees visit the temple and the two -day fair was held at the foot of the hill.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple, Kotappakonda

Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Devotees thronged Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda to offer special prayers on Maha Shivaratri as a special ritual began at 3 am in morning.

Arrangements were made accordingly as the officials expected over 25 lakh devotees to visit the temple and the two-day fair was held at the foot of the hill.

Nearly 2,500 police personnel were deployed for security and a special control room was set up to prevent traffic issues. RTC has set up special services and arranged 535 bus services from Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda, Guntur, Addanki and Ongole.

About 17 electric prabhalu from nearby villages including Guravaiahpalem, Kakani, Purushottapatnam, Kavuru, Kammavaripalem, Komatinenivaripalem, Ameensahebvaripalem, Yadavalli, Appapuram, Maddirala Govindapuram and Uppalapadu villages arrived at the temple.

The temple authorities arranged six queue lines for free passage of crowds. Narasaropet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasareddy offered pattu vastralu to the diety. Minister Ambati Rambabu and other officials visited
the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple Kotappakonda
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp