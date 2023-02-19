Shivaratri draws huge crowd to Kotappakonda

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Devotees thronged Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda to offer special prayers on Maha Shivaratri as a special ritual began at 3 am in morning.

Arrangements were made accordingly as the officials expected over 25 lakh devotees to visit the temple and the two-day fair was held at the foot of the hill.

Nearly 2,500 police personnel were deployed for security and a special control room was set up to prevent traffic issues. RTC has set up special services and arranged 535 bus services from Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda, Guntur, Addanki and Ongole.

About 17 electric prabhalu from nearby villages including Guravaiahpalem, Kakani, Purushottapatnam, Kavuru, Kammavaripalem, Komatinenivaripalem, Ameensahebvaripalem, Yadavalli, Appapuram, Maddirala Govindapuram and Uppalapadu villages arrived at the temple.

The temple authorities arranged six queue lines for free passage of crowds. Narasaropet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasareddy offered pattu vastralu to the diety. Minister Ambati Rambabu and other officials visited

the temple.

