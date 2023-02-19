Visakhapatnam Judo coach held for sexually harassing players of national tourney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Visakhapatnam-based Judo coach was arrested by the Vijayawada police on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing minor girl students of various martial coaching schools.

The coach allegedly threatened to mar their prospects in competitions, if they informed their parents about his advances, the police said.

The incident happened on Friday but came to light on Saturday with the students complaining to the Nunna police, who later arrested the coach Samuel Raj.

According to Nunna police inspector Kagitha Srinivas, the coach along with minor girl players were heading to Chennai in a train from Visakhapatnam to attend the Judo National tournament on Friday afternoon. However, they had missed the train in Vijayawada. Following this, the players lodged a complaint with the police against the coach alleging that the latter had tried to touch them inappropriately while mounting pressure on them to accept his demands.

Judo coach faced similar charges earlier

The girls further informed the police that their coach consumed alcohol on the train while travelling from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and that he missed the train intentionally to stay back in Vijayawada to sexually assault them.

“After missing the train, he convinced the girls to stay back in a Judo institute located in Nunna police station limits and tried to molest them. Afraid of his behaviour, the girls informed their parents about their coach, who advised the students to lodge a complaint. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” said Srinivas.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Samuel Raj allegedly faced similar allegations and was reportedly suspended by the sports body.

“Threatening the girls with dire consequences such as disqualification from the tournament to ruining future career aspects, Samuel Raj harassed women players in the past and did not mend his ways despite being suspended from his duties,” said the police.

