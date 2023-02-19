Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Judo coach held for sexually harassing players of national tourney

The coach allegedly threatened to mar their prospects in competitions, if they informed their parents about his advances, the police said.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A Visakhapatnam-based Judo coach was arrested by the Vijayawada police on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing minor girl students of various martial coaching schools.

The coach allegedly threatened to mar their prospects in competitions, if they informed their parents about his advances, the police said.

The incident happened on Friday but came to light on Saturday with the students complaining to the Nunna police, who later arrested the coach Samuel Raj.

According to Nunna police inspector Kagitha Srinivas, the coach along with minor girl players were heading to Chennai in a train from Visakhapatnam to attend the Judo National tournament on Friday afternoon. However, they had missed the train in Vijayawada. Following this, the players lodged a complaint with the police against the coach alleging that the latter had tried to touch them inappropriately while mounting pressure on them to accept his demands.

Judo coach faced similar charges earlier

The girls further informed the police that their coach consumed alcohol on the train while travelling from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and that he missed the train intentionally to stay back in Vijayawada to sexually assault them.

“After missing the train, he convinced the girls to stay back in a Judo institute located in Nunna police station limits and tried to molest them. Afraid of his behaviour, the girls informed their parents about their coach, who advised the students to lodge a complaint. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” said Srinivas.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Samuel Raj allegedly faced similar allegations and was reportedly suspended by the sports body.

“Threatening the girls with dire consequences such as disqualification from the tournament to ruining future career aspects, Samuel Raj harassed women players in the past and did not mend his ways despite being suspended from his duties,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judo coach sexually harassing players
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp