Andhra's daily wager traces 500 lost villages in Guntur

GUNTUR: Passion and curiosity has helped a 42-year-old daily wager to accomplish an uphill task of discovering 500 lost villages in erstwhile Guntur district. A Class V dropout, Manimela Shivashankar has written a book, Guntur Zilla Adrushya Gramalu, naming these villages that have been lost for years now and explaining the reason for the same.

Shivashankar, who works at a transport company in Guntur, always wanted to learn about these missing villages as a child.“As a child when I was visiting my grandmother’s house in Bapatla, I learnt about three villages whose names were known to the villagers, but they didn’t exist anymore. I wanted to gather more information about these lost villages, but could not at that time,” he recalled. Five years ago, a visit to a temple in Kottapakonda rekindled his interest.

He saw an inscription on the walls, depicting a few villages which existed during the construction of the temple. Shivashankar took this as a sign to begin his research on the subject. In his spare time, he would go through ancient scriptures, historical manuals and literature in libraries.

He would also study inscriptions on various temples across the district to search for the villages and hamlets mentioned in them. As part of his research, he studied Mackenzie Manuscripts, the records of Colonel Colin Mackenzie, an 18th century Scottish army officer in the British East India Company who later became the first Surveyor General of India.

Elaborating, Shivashankar said, “I try to find the actual location of these places and how they went into oblivion. So far, I have identified around 500 lost villages and hamlets which mostly disappeared due to floods, drought or famine. Like the villages, their records, too, are missing. I have written about them in my book, explaining their historical significance, and why they disappeared.”

He pointed out that some of the villages identified have great historical significance. For example, Pingali, a popular village and a surname used by many people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - including ancient poet Pingali Surana of the Vijayanagara empire, Pingali Venkaiah, designer of the Tricolour, Pingali Nagendra Rao, a popular Telugu lyricist - is nowhere to be seen now.

During his research, Shivashankar learnt that villagers had deserted Pingali due to floods. Many such villages, Boddupalli, Nidigallu, Daddanalapadu, Panuganti, Tammadipadu, Kommamuru, Navanidhapatnam, Mulukuta, Shanampudi, Ekalskhanpeta and many others which have an interesting history and once flourished in Guntur do not exist anymore.

“While doing research and gathering information was one thing, writing the book was a whole different thing as I didn’t have much expertise in writing. This was when my wife Rajyam stepped in,’’ he said and explained how she helped him to organise his thoughts and give shape to the book.“I still have a long way to go. But whenever I think about my book and how much appreciation it has received, it feels like a dream,” Shivashankar expressed.

